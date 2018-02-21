Police: Bicyclist arrested after app directs him into Lincoln Tunnel

David Novarro has the first look and photo of the man who police say rode his bicycle into the Lincoln Tunnel.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police arrested a man who was riding his bicycle into the Lincoln Tunnel Tuesday evening.

At about 6 p.m., police say 19-year-old Bruce Lee rode the bicycle into the center tube of the tunnel, New Jersey bound.

He said he was delivering Chinese food and that he was on Dyer Avenue in Manhattan when he was directed into the tunnel by the Waze navigation app on his phone.

Lee was found to be in possession of a dagger and placed under arrest, according to police.

He was charged with trespass and criminal possession of a weapon.

Traffic was briefly shut down during the incident.

