Bicyclist fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Long Island hit and run

By Eyewitness News
NORTH PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit and run on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say a man was riding a bicycle on North Ocean Avenue near Vehslage Street in North Patchogue when he was struck around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a northbound Nissan SUV hit him and stayed at the scene, but then moments later a second vehicle also hit the bicyclist and fled.

The SUV that struck the man the first time was impounded for a check.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS.

