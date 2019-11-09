Bicyclist fatally struck by driver who left scene in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in East Harlem early Saturday.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. at East 125th Street and First Avenue.

The 25-year-old bicyclist was struck in the middle of an intersection and rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, believed to be a dump truck, kept on going. It is not yet clear whether the driver realized that someone had been hit.

Police are reviewing video of the crash. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

