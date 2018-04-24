Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

Police are searching for the driver who hit a bicyclist in the Bronx and left him to die late Monday.It happened just before 11 p.m. on Webster Avenue in the Mount Hope section.Police say the driver of a box truck hit the 46-year-old cyclist and kept going.The driver eventually got onto the Cross Bronx Expressway and was last seen heading south towards New Jersey.The bicyclist died, and investigators have not yet released his name.----------