Bicyclist fighting for her life after struck by van in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A female bicyclist is fighting for her life after a dollar van struck her near Kings Plaza in Brooklyn.

The bike was wedged underneath the back of the van on Flatbush Avenue.

Police say the driver tried to run away after the accident, but several bystanders held him down until police arrived.

Charges against the driver are pending.

First responders rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mill basinnew york citybrooklynbicycle
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo declares emergency in NY as COVID-19 cases rise to 89
Rally held for girl brutally attacked by gang in Brooklyn
COVID-19 could cause leagues to limit locker-room access: Source
Kenny Atkinson out in Brooklyn as Nets look to reach 'next level'
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Show More
1 dead, 1 wounded in Bronx subway stabbing
Cruise ship in limbo off Calif. coast as anti-virus controls spread
Amtrak curtails some nonstop Acela service due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: 2nd Connecticut hospital employee from NY tests positive
NJ asks all schools to prepare amid positive coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News