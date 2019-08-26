Bicyclist hits pedestrian in Central Park, both hospitalized

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bicyclist and a pedestrian were both hospitalized following an accident in Central Park Monday.

It happened on the eastern side of the park, just north of 72nd Street.

Eyewitnesses said the 77-year-old pedestrian was crossing in a crosswalk when the collision occurred.

There is a traffic light at the location but it is not clear who had the right of way.

The bicyclist was unconscious, according to a source, but further details on the conditions of both people are not yet known.

There has been an alarming rise in accidents involving bicyclists and pedestrians in New York City.

So far this year, there have been 169 pedestrians injured by cyclists - up 14 percent from last year. There have been two fatalities.

