Bicyclist critical after colliding with taxicab on Manhattan's Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a taxicab on Manhattan's Upper West Side.It happened before 9 a.m. Saturday on Broadway at West 70th Street.Video from the scene showed a yellow taxicab with damage to the windshield. An NYPD patrol car was nearby.Details of how the collision happened were not immediately released.But Eyewitness News is told the cab driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.