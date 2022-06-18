Politics

Biden falls while getting off bike after beach ride near his Delaware home

By AAMER MADHANI
President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt.

"I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.
BIDEN BIKE CRASH

President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta


The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.
