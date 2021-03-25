Politics

Biden's dogs Champ, Major back at White House after ruff start

By Josh Boak, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's dogs - Champ and Major - are roaming the White House again, after having been sent to Delaware when Major, the younger dog, injured a Secret Service agent.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the Wednesday briefing that the dogs met the Bidens last weekend at Camp David in Maryland and came back to Washington on Sunday.

The dogs had been in the Biden's home state of Delaware, where Major received some additional training after having been startled by a Secret Service agent who received a minor injury from the fracas. One of the two German shepherds waited on the balcony of the White House on Tuesday evening as Marine One landed on the South Lawn, having ferried the president back from a speech in Columbus, Ohio.

"The dogs will come and go and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion as the president and first lady often do as well," Psaki said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarewashington d.c.dogsthe white housepetsjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI teen who killed 3 while fleeing police in stolen car gets 8 years
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
Postal worker charged with stealing credit card, using it to pay for breast lift
'Problematic' homeless hotels costing taxpayers millions
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
Welcome, Molly! Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan is a grandpa!
Man arrested after walking into Atlanta grocery store with 5 guns
Show More
Citymeals on Wheels marks 3 million meals delivered during pandemic
Shipping losses mount from cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal
Multiple deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
Rutgers to require COVID vaccinations for all students
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News