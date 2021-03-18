pipeline

States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

BILLINGS, Montana -- Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden's cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office.

Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it's built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.

Construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

It would move up to 830,000 barrels, or 35 million gallons, of crude daily from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden canceled its permit over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.

Some moderate Democratic lawmakers also have urged Biden to reverse his decision, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

The video above is from a previous report on Biden blocking the Keystone XL permit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmontanaoilu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PIPELINE
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
NY utility faces deadline over threat to revoke certificate
Cuomo threatens to revoke National Grid's certificate to operate
Calls for investigation into why people are being denied gas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
Video: Woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC subway station
COVID Updates: US could be on cusp of another surge, experts say
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Amber Alert issued for Georgia toddler who was kidnapped in car
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
Yankees, Mets to allow fans as more COVID restrictions ease
Show More
NYC Mayor de Blasio vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in NJ
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
More TOP STORIES News