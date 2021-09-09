Coronavirus

President Joe Biden to unveil 6-point COVID-19 vaccination plan in speech today

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By ZEKE MILLER
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation's economic recovery.

Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden has signed a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors that do business with the federal government, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The step comes ahead of the president's speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

It wasn't immediately clear if Biden's order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's plans before they were publicly released.

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden on Monday encouraged Americans who have been waiting for full approval from the FDA to go get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.



Biden is also expected to outline plans to increase virus testing in schools, in an effort to keep them open safely, amid other measures to show that his administration working to tackle the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, which Biden has blamed for last month's weaker-than-expected jobs report. He's warned could further imperil the nation's economy as some pandemic safety net protections are expiring.

Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in settings likes schools, workplaces and university campuses, and the White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.

More than 208 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 177 million are fully vaccinated, but confirmed cases of the virus have shot up in recent weeks to an average of about 140,000 per day with on average about 1,000 Americans dying from the virus daily, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the spread - and the vast majority of severe illness and death - is occurring among those not yet fully vaccinated against the virus. So-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people occur, but tend to be far less dangerous.

Federal officials are moving ahead with plans to begin administering booster shots of the mRNA vaccines to bolster protection against the more transmissible delta variant of the virus. Last month Biden announced plans to make them available beginning on Sept. 20, but only the Pfizer vaccine will likely have received regulatory approval for a third dose by that time. Federal regulators are seeking additional data from Moderna that will likely delay its booster approval until October.

Officials are aiming to administer the booster shots about eight months after the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdelta variantcoronavirus connecticutcdcmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicjoe bidencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19heart healthhealthface mask
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID News Live: Mayor de Blasio gives daily briefing
NYC teachers head back to school amid vaccine mandate controversy
NYC public schools ready for safe opening, mayor says
COVID News: Concern over growing number of pediatric cases
TOP STORIES
NYC teachers head back to school amid vaccine mandate controversy
COVID News Live: Mayor de Blasio gives daily briefing
Michael Constantine, dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94
AccuWeather: Rain lingers
How MTA prepared for overnight rainfall a week after Ida
Jersey City students have 1st in-person day of school since March 2020
9/11 candlelight vigil held in NYC ahead of 20th anniversary
Show More
Uber driver shot in NYC during attempted robbery dies
FBI releases videos of suspect who planted pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC
DOJ preparing to sue Texas over abortion law, source says
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns with precautions
5 female members of FDNY share their stories from 9/11
More TOP STORIES News