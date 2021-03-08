Coronavirus

Biden to make primetime address Thursday marking 1 year into COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address to speak to the nation on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden would note the sacrifices and losses suffered by Americans during the last 12 months. More than 525,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

It was March 11, 2020 when the pandemic hit home for many Americans and lockdowns began. That was the night the NBA suspended play, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive and then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation.

The anniversary comes as the administration has bolstered vaccine supply, and some states have begun reopening even as worries remain about virus variants.

WATCH: Then-Pres. Trump's full remarks from March 11, 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Watch President Trump's full remarks from March 11 about the federal government response to COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
NJ hospital administering 1,000 J&J vaccines Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
NYC high schools set to resume in-person learning
2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn
'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'
Show More
NJ city converts shipping containers to house homeless, at-risk residents
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
LIRR's reduced schedule creates some crowding conditions
5 women now accuse Cuomo of sex harassment, calls grow for resignation
NJ hospital administering 1,000 J&J vaccines Monday
More TOP STORIES News