2020 presidential election

Joe Biden to discuss devastating West Coast wildfires Monday from Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech on climate change exacerbating the wildfires raging in California and other West Coast states Monday.

California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

The Democratic governors of those states say the fires are a consequence of climate change, while the Trump administration has blamed poor forest management for the flames that have raced through the region and made the air in places like Portland, Oregon, Seattle and San Francisco some of the worst in the world.

EMBED More News Videos

The president will travel to McClellan Park in Sacramento County to be briefed on the devastating wildfires in California.



Scientists say the wildfires are all but inevitable, but that the main drivers are plants and trees drying out due to climate change and more people living closer to areas that burn. Forest thinning and controlled burns have proven challenging to implement on the scale needed to combat those threats.

Biden's remarks about climate change Monday will be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware. They come after the Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Jill, voted in Delaware's primary, casting a ballot by appointment a day before the polls formally open. Monday evening, the former vice president will address via internet the Poor People's Campaign virtual event "Voting is Power Unleashed."

President Donald Trump is set to visit California Monday. He's headed to McClellan Park, a former air base just outside Sacramento, White House spokesman Judd Deere said. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he would be meeting with Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
joe bidenwildfirepolitics2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California today
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
Prosecutor looking into the origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns
Climate change largely missing from campaign as fires rage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade not live this year
55 positive COVID-19 cases among NYC Schools employees
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
New York Sports Clubs owner files for Chapter 11
Positive tests prompt all-remote learning in several schools
Tropical Storm Sally expected to intensify to Cat. 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Vicky is 20th named storm of hurricane season
Show More
Gunman changed clothes after allegedly killing Bronx man
Mask up or else! New MTA $50 fine in effect today
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
F tunnel repair project gets underway
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
More TOP STORIES News