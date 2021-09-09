Coronavirus Updates: Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden will unveil a new strategy for battling the spread of COVID-19 today.The plan will be centered around six points, including vaccinating the unvaccinated.There will be a focus on furthering protection for those who are vaccinated, keeping schools open safely and stepping up requirements for COVID testing and the wearing off face masks.Finally, the president will focus on protecting the country's economic recovery and improving care for those who have been infected with the virus."We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic we'll get the pandemic under control, we'll return people to normal life. That's what our objective is," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.Details on all these points are expected later today.The president is set to speak at 5 p.m.