10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

While a surge in Mega Millions ticket sales means more possible number combinations are covered for the jackpot, your odds of winning remain the same.

Lottery fever strikes again, as the giant Mega Millions jackpot ballooned to the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

Florida Lottery Secretary Tom Delacenserie, left, presents Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt with their one-third share of the Jan. 13, 2016, world-record Powerball jackpot. AP Photo/Steve Cannon

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo, attorney Kurt Panouses poses with a check on behalf of a suburban Detroit lottery club that won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot. Michigan Lottery via AP

4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

7. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

8. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

Robert Bailey poses for photographers during a news conference at the Resorts World Casino New York City, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in New York. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

9. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

Dennis Wilson, of the Kansas Lottery, shares the spotlight with a poster depicting the anonymous winner of a share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot on April 6, 2012. AP Photo/John Hanna

10. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)