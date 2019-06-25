Bike messenger fatally struck by delivery truck in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bike messenger was fatally struck by a delivery truck in Manhattan Monday morning.It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday on Sixth Avenue between West 23rd and 24th streets in the Flatiron District.Authorities say the 20-year-old was riding in the middle of the street, not in a bike lane, and was clipped by a white delivery truck.The victim was later identified as Robyn Hightman, who friends say was from Virginia and was staying in Brooklyn.The incident was initially reported as a hit and run, but police say the driver circled back and was not issued any summonses.He was apparently unaware he had struck a person but was flagged down a few blocks from the crash and immediately returned to the scene.The victim was bleeding from the head and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where Hightman passed away.The victim's helmet and belongings were still lying in the street hours after the crash.Dozens of people attended a vigil in Hightman's honor later Monday night.The Department of Transportation says this is the 11th bicyclist to die this year, compared to 10 cyclists in all of 2018."We grieve at any loss of life on our streets, and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," said Seth Stein, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio. "While cycling continues to explode in popularity, we will continue our work to make our bike lane network safer for everyone."----------