Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at New York City bike shop

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A fire ripped through a bike shop in the Bronx Monday night.

The FDNY received a call around 8:20 p.m. Monday for a fire at a building on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.

Officials say the fire went to a second alarm at 8:23 p.m.

They say around 8:45 p.m., the fire spread to a third alarm.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and refused medical attention.

Firefighters remain on the scene battling the fire at this time.

Due to FDNY activity, the 2 train has been suspended between 219th Street and 241st Street.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

