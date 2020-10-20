Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at New York City bike shop

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A fire ripped through a bike shop in the Bronx Monday night.
The FDNY received a call around 8:20 p.m. Monday for a fire at a building on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.
Officials say the fire went to a second alarm at 8:23 p.m.
They say around 8:45 p.m., the fire spread to a third alarm.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and refused medical attention.
Firefighters remain on the scene battling the fire at this time.
Due to FDNY activity, the 2 train has been suspended between 219th Street and 241st Street.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
