bill cosby

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Bill Cosby says he's prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn't commit.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004.

The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is "not going to hear me say that I have remorse." He thinks it's therefore unlikely he'll be released early.

He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status.

Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.

Cosby is best known for his 1980s-era sitcom, "The Cosby Show."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyentertainmentprisonbill cosby
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BILL COSBY
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Bill Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing
Bill Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen from Africa celebrating 1st Thanksgiving after heart surgery
Koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral
New tree decoration to fix Holland Tunnel letter 'A' problem
New Jersey-based craft store A.C. Moore to close all its stores
Tractor-trailer hits construction vehicles, overturns on NY highway
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
Thanksgiving forecast: Strong winds could disrupt holiday plans
Show More
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
Video shows brutal attack, robbery outside NYC apartment building
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
More TOP STORIES News