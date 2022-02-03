Politics

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio considering congressional run, reports say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly considering a congressional run.

Mayor de Blasio would reportedly challenge former Congressman Max Rose in the June primary.


The winner would likely face incumbent Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

It comes after redistricting swapped out swing areas in southern Brooklyn with more progressive neighborhoods.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican running for governor, would see his eastern Long Island district stretched, too, to include Democratic suburbs closer to New York City.

Wednesday, the state legislature approved the new congressional maps, which give Democrats advantages in a total of 22 of 26 districts.

WATCH | Rick Klein on NY's proposed redistricting of political maps
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein has more on the proposed political maps by the leaders of New York's Democrat-led legislature.






Of the eight Republicans holding seats, Democrats could pick up at least three.

Lawsuits over the new maps are likely.

new york city new york republicans bill de blasio gerrymandering max rose nicole malliotakis new york state politics redistricting democrats congress
