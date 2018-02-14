U.S. & WORLD

Golfer Bill Haas, actor Luke Wilson involved in deadly crash

LOS ANGELES --
Pro golfer Bill Haas was injured and actor Luke Wilson was unhurt in a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Pacific Palisades, California, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Haas' father, Jay Haas, told the Golf Channel on Wednesday morning that the golfer was released from an area hospital with no broken bones, but he has some pain and swelling in his legs. The 35-year-old Haas is expected to make a full recovery.

"Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver -- a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open -- was killed," Haas' agent Allen Hobbs said in a statement. "While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and -- more importantly -- his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time."

Los Angeles Police Detective Jeff Fischer said that Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that overturned around 6:30 p.m. local time near the Riviera Country Club, where the golfer was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open. The driver of the Ferrari was killed, and Haas and the driver of another vehicle were taken to the hospital. Haas was listed at that time in serious but stable condition.

Fischer also said that actor Luke Wilson's SUV was a third car involved in the wreck, but that Wilson not suffer serious injuries.

"Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville (North Carolina) to recover," Hobbs said. "He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----

ESPN contributed to this report.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldaccidentcrashentertainment
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect worked under fake name
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News