Proposed legislation in NY seeks to make use of force by police in NY 'last resort'

New York Attorney General Letitia James says current laws set too high of a standard for prosecuting officers who abuse the use of force."The Police Accountability Act will make critical and necessary changes to the law, providing clear and legitimate standards for when the use of force is acceptable and enacting real consequences for when an officer crosses that line" James said.James says current law does not require officers to exhaust other methods, such as de-escalation, verbal warnings, or lower level uses of force, before using force.The Police Accountability Act would reverse this and would also allow prosecutors to evaluate if police conduct led to a need for the use of force, something they're currently not able to do.It would also no longer allow police to justify lethal force by saying an officer suspected someone of a crime.The legislation would also establish criminal penalties for officers to help prevent the excessive use of force.The bill is being sponsored by State Senator Kevin Parker and by Assemblymember N. Nick Perry.