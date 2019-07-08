Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire registered sex offender, has been arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor girls in Florida and New York, multiple sources tell ABC News.He is expected in court in Manhattan sometime on Monday.Epstein's arrest was first reported by The Daily Beast.Sources tell ABC News that Epstein was picked up at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport on Saturday after returning to the United States from France.The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the FBI and the NYPD.The precise charges Epstein will face are unclear, but the sources tell ABC News that they are likely to include conspiracy and sex trafficking of minor girls in New York and Florida.At least some of the charges, sources tell ABC News, involve allegations dating back more than a decade.Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody and is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.Epstein's arrest comes amid renewed scrutiny of a once-secret plea deal that ended a federal investigation against him.That deal, which is being challenged in Florida federal court, allowed Epstein, who is now 66, to plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution.Averting a possible life sentence, Epstein was instead sentenced to 13 months in jail. The deal also required he reach financial settlements with dozens of his once-teenage victims and register as a sex offender.