celebrity

Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell announce pregnancy

Five months after their wedding, the happy couple revealed they are expecting their first child.
Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together.

Irwin, the 22-year-old daughter of late wildlife expert and television personality Steve Irwin, married Powell in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the Australian conversationalist captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."



"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," Irwin continued.

Irwin emphasized that support from her fans "means the world" to the couple and ended her announcement by asking people to share advice for the parents-to-be.

Powell also announced the exciting news in his own Instagram post.

"I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife," Powell wrote. "Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

Irwin and Bindi's announcement is just the latest in celebrity baby news. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson is also expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

The celebrity dancer just announced that they are expecting a baby boy and revealed the news in a sweet gender reveal video posted on Instagram.

See also: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Pratt posted a picture of his daughter, Lyla, on Instagram along with a sweet message.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionbabyanimaldancing with the starsotrcreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together
Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off electric bike
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big Ten Conference postpones fall sports season
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory in effect with spotty storms
NJ school district goes fully remote, citing teacher shortage
14-year-old attacked, NYPD refutes report that officers stood by
COVID-19 Updates: NYC announces new tenant portal
13-year-old son of NYPD's Miller robbed near Central Park
Tri-State travel advisory: 2 more states added to quarantine list
Show More
Man exposes himself to LI sisters, tries to pull down one's pants
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: Duke study
CT votes amid power outages, candidate quits after arrest
You may be surprised how viruses can spread indoors
Sesame Place worker assaulted over mask policy: Police
More TOP STORIES News