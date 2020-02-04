Birthday girl slashed during fight with another woman at Airbnb in Queens: Sources

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A verbal dispute turned violent when a girl celebrating her birthday was slashed by another woman at an Airbnb in Queens on Monday morning.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that two women got into a verbal dispute inside of an Airbnb when the suspect slashed the female victim in the right cheek.

A man, who was trying to break up the fight, was slashed in the finger.

The female victim, who is from Irwindale, California, had hosted a Super Bowl party and celebrated her birthday the previous evening.

Officials do not know what led to the fight.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old suspect identified as Nyshia Green, from Torrance, California, was arrested and charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

The birthday girl is recovering at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

