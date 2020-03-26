Society

Woman asks apartment complex to sing 'Happy Birthday' to surprise quarantined fiancé

LOS ANGELES -- A woman asked her apartment complex to sing "Happy Birthday" as a social-distance friendly surprise to her quarantined fiancé.

Hannah Chung and her fiancé Jason live in Los Angeles where residents are asked to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, meaning the couple had to cancel their wedding this weekend.

Despite these hiccups, Chung didn't want Jason's 30th birthday to pass without some fun, so she wrote 76 invitations to all of their interior-facing neighbors, inviting them to celebrate on Monday at exactly 2:30 p.m.

She led her fiancé to a hallway window, and on the count of three, dozens of neighbors sang "Happy Birthday."

One couple even had a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" banner swinging out their window.

Chung said she was pleasantly surprised at how many people showed up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesviral videobirthdaycoronavirusu.s. & worldsurprise
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News