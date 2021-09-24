Personal Finance

China bans all cryptocurrency transactions; Bitcoin tumbles

EMBED <>More Videos

What you need to know about virtual currency Bitcoin

CHINA -- China's central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money.

Friday's notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes.

"Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited," the People's Bank of China said on its website.

The price of Bitcoin fell more than 9%, to $41,085, in the hours after the announcement, as did most other crypto tokens. Ethereum skidded almost 10%, falling from $3,100 to around $2,800.

Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going on or the state-run financial system might be indirectly exposed to risks.

Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators worry they might weaken the ruling Communist Party's control over the financial system and say they might help to conceal criminal activity.

The People's Bank of China is developing an electronic version of the country's yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing.

Regulators in other countries have increasingly warned that cryptocurrencies need greater oversight. In the U.S., Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has said that investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he called "rife with fraud, scams and abuse" and compared to the "Wild West."

The SEC has won dozens of cases against crypto fraudsters, but Gensler says the agency needs Congress to give it more authority and funding to adequately regulate the market.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneybitcoinchinau.s. & worldcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden speaks on vaccines after CDC endorsed booster shots
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gunman kills 1, injures 14 in Kroger grocery store shooting
Elderly man followed into Harlem lobby, put in chokehold and robbed
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M
Deliberations beginning in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial in NYC
Show More
COVID Update: Anger over CDC panel's original booster decision
AccuWeather: Rain ending, skies clear
Delta calls for 'no fly' list for unruly passengers
First Responder Friday honors PAPD Sgt. Tom Guarnieri
Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico
More TOP STORIES News