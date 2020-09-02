Elvis' home Graceland vandalized with 'BLM' and 'Defund the Police' graffiti

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- Messages of Black Lives Matter and "Defund the Police" were spray painted on several tourist attractions in Tennessee on Monday night, including Graceland, the Elvis Presley estate, authorities said.

The graffiti phrases were found Tuesday morning outside Graceland, the Levitt Shell Amphitheater in Overton Park and the "I Heart Memphis" mural in midtown Memphis, news outlets reported.

Besides "Defund the Police," expletive-laced messages about President Donald Trump and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and demands to arrest the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor were also scrawled on the walls.

Memphis police said they were investigating the incident.

ALSO READ | Long Island bar under investigation for taking bets on NYC, Chicago gun violence

Graceland spokesperson David Beckwith said the estate had no comment on the graffiti but Bill Stanley, Elvis' stepbrother, told WMC-TV he was appalled by the messages.

"This is totally uncalled for," said Stanley. "One of the saddest days of my life. I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it."

Graceland visitors have been writing on the wall outside the estate since Presley's death in 1977.

Levitt Shell executive director Natalie Wilson said this is the sixth act of vandalism at the Shell this year.

Wilson said she doesn't condone the graffiti but the actions are devastating because of budget issues due to the pandemic.

"Defacing our stage is not appropriate; however, we acknowledge their pain and we want to say to our community 'it's time the conversations are deeper, they're more productive and that change happens with good communication,'" said Wilson.

ALSO READ | CMA nominations 2020: Miranda Lambert leads, Luke Combs' streak continues
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has everything you need to know on the 2020 CMA nominations.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeblack lives matterprotestgraffitiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soldier pleads for help to save dog stuck at JFK Airport
Pressure mounts on NYC to resume indoor dining
Bar under investigation for taking bets on gun violence in 2 cities
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
All aboard! Couple gets creative with their wedding day venue
NJ school district decides to delay in-person learning
How outdoor learning may look in NYC
Show More
53-year-old woman is a world champion gymnast
2020 presidential, VP debate schedules released
East End schools see surge in enrollment as families flee NYC
Letitia Wright shares emotional poem for Chadwick Boseman
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
More TOP STORIES News