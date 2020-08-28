Society

Local Black Lives Matter protesters to join national march in Washington, D.C.

HARLEM (WABC) -- Buses lined up before dawn Friday outside the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem.

Demonstrators from the Tri-State area prepared to join tens of thousands of people from around the country in Washington, D.C. for the Get Your Knee Off Our Necks Commitment March.

The march from Lincoln Circle to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is organized by Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network.

It not only marks the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legendary "I Have a Dream" speech.

The demonstration joins recent protests seen around the nation following the shooting of Jacob Blake as a new generation confronts the current period of civil unrest.

The participants will also remember the recent passing of civil rights activist John Lewis.

There will be strict rules regarding social distancing, with thermometer check-in stations and mandatory mask wearing.

Buses from cities or states that are coronavirus hot spots will not be permitted.

The march in Washington is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

