Black-owned small businesses you can support in 2022 and beyond

From vegan beauty products to vibrant fashion brands and even delicious barbecue sauce, these Black-owned small businesses are just a few examples of the innovative and unique businesses you can help support this Black History Month and all year long.Blk Box makes it easy to support Black-owned businesses all year round! Every quarter you'll discover hand-picked, curated lifestyle, dining, bath, body and home goods products, chosen to showcase the amazing things happening in Black business, today.Where traditional cotton hoodies can make natural hair dry and frizzy, KIN Apparel is a woman-owned sweatshirt brand that makes its sweatshirts lined with satin instead to protect and keep natural hair moisturized.After being featured on an episode of Shark Tank, 15-year-old Tyla-Simone Crayton's sauce company, Sienna Sauce, went viral! From sweet and spicy bbq to lemon pepper marinades, there's a Sienna Sauce for every occasion.Sir Darius is a young man on a mission: To help shelter dogs get adopted! He created Beaux and Paws, a small business that sells adorable bowties for dogs. With every bow tie purchased, he donates one to a shelter pet, which helps them get seen and adopted by their furever family.How do you unwind after a long day? Some people take a bath, others enjoy a drink. But this Chicago-based small business is combining both to make their own unique line of booze-themed soaps that smell amazing and make perfect gifts.Greatwood Underwear founder and designer Jermelle F. Pitts has been passionate about quality men's underwear for as long as he can remember. When starting his own underwear line in 2018, the goal was to create a product that was sustainable, eco-friendly, comfortable and fashionable.After traveling far and wide searching for the secrets to the perfect rum, this couple decided to open their own distillery, Striped Lion Distilling.These three best friends, all from the South Side of Chicago have partnered up to start the first-ever Black-owned sliced bread company in the world. They strive to inspire others to believe in the power of their own individual contributions to improve the world around them one great idea at a time.Ni'Abri Beauty is a 100% vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand started by 18-year-old Nia Phillips after her 16th birthday. Instead of asking for gifts, she asked her mom if she could start her own small business. After launching Ni'Abri Beauty with a little help from mom, Nia was featured on the Tamron Hall show and received a $25,000 donation to continue the pursuit of her entrepreneurial dreams.Gwanyan is a first-generation Liberian-American with a mission: To create jewelry for women to feel inspired, empowered, and educated on the power of embellishing themselves in culture. Her shop, Kpelle Designs, sells beautiful jewelry, head wraps, and accessories that are the perfect accent to any outfit.Bright Black is a Black-owned, family-owned company that pays tribute to Black greatness through beautifully crafted scent products.Nude Barre creates access and representation by providing bodywear that actually matches your skin tone, and strives to make all humans feel seen and heard.Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is inspired by the best whiskey maker the world never knew, the first African American master distiller on record in the United States, Nearest Green. Uncle Nearest is the most awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019 and 2020, and their three ultra-premium whiskeys have garnered more than 150 awards and accolades throughout the world since the brand's July 2017 debut.Two Nigerian-born siblings are bringing a vibrant mix of traditional African patterns with modern style to their city with D'IYANU, a fashion brand designed to empower people to express themselves in a unique way.Taraji and Tajere Cossey love to play like other 9-year-old girls. But these twins from Houston, Texas are also working hard as entrepreneurs. The Cossey sisters started their own vegan makeup company during the pandemic, called Melanin Skholars!