Black student shot by police in Westchester Co.: Jay-Z, Rihanna want 2010 case reopened

MOUNT PLEASANT, Westchester County (WABC) -- There is a push to reopen the case of a Black college student killed by police in Westchester County a decade ago.
Danroy "D.J." Henry was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Mount Pleasant in 2010.
He was driving away from the scene when he was shot and killed.
Some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Kerry Washington, have signed a letter calling for the Justice Department to reopen the case.
