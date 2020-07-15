Black student shot by police in Westchester Co.: Jay-Z, Rihanna want 2010 case reopened

MOUNT PLEASANT, Westchester County (WABC) -- There is a push to reopen the case of a Black college student killed by police in Westchester County a decade ago.

Danroy "D.J." Henry was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Mount Pleasant in 2010.

He was driving away from the scene when he was shot and killed.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Kerry Washington, have signed a letter calling for the Justice Department to reopen the case.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkwestchester countymount pleasantkerry washingtonpolice involved shootingblack lives matterpolice shootingrihannajay zpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Crown Heights
Violent West Side Highway crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Man's dismembered body left in bags in luxury NYC condo
AccuWeather: Humidity still on hold Wednesday
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
Mother pushing stroller brutally stabbed on Bronx sidewalk
Disneyland Paris reopens giving French tourism boost
Show More
Video: Couple accused of attacking CT hotel worker
Statue of Black protester replaces toppled slave trader
Man shot in head on Upper West Side
Despite reports of 0 COVID deaths in NYC, data shows otherwise
Cuomo announces help for renters impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News