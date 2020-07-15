Black student shot by police in Westchester Co.: Jay-Z, Rihanna want 2010 case reopened

MOUNT PLEASANT, Westchester County (WABC) -- There is a push to reopen the case of a Black college student killed by police in Westchester County a decade ago.Danroy "D.J." Henry was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Mount Pleasant in 2010.He was driving away from the scene when he was shot and killed.Some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Kerry Washington, have signed a letter calling for the Justice Department to reopen the case.----------