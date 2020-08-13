Connecticut man high on drugs, bleeding profusely attacks 77-year-old woman in front of great-grandkids: Police

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man who was high on PCP and bleeding profusely attacked a 77-year-old woman in front of her two great-grandchildren in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.Stamford police say 43-year-old Haywood Alexander approached the victim as she walked with the children, ages 9 and 1, before motioning for the 9-year-old girl to come with him."He actually tried to grab the 9-year-old child, and the 77-year-old grandmother got in between them and pulled the child away from him," Stamford police Captain Richard Conklin said.When the woman stood in between them, Alexander allegedly grabbed her in a headlock, cutting off her airway.The children were pulling on their great-grandmother, attempting to free her, when a police officer in a nearby gas station saw what was happening and rushed to help.Officer Dave O'Meara was able to free the victim, and a struggled ensued between him and the suspect during which he was struck several times."He came running out, ran towards the assault and got on the radio briefly and just waited and got into a vicious confrontation with the suspect," Conklin said.Police say Alexander was bleeding profusely from injuries sustained prior to and during this incident.O'Meara was able to call for backup and was aided by two good Samaritans until numerous units arrived on scene.Haywood was placed under arrest, but five officers were exposed to his blood.Expedited results of the blood exposure proved to be negative, authorities said.Haywood is charged with unlawful restraint, assault on elderly, assault on a police officer, interfering with police, risk of injury, strangulation and breach of peace.----------