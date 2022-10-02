Annual blessing of the animals is returned in New York City

The annual blessing of the animals returns to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The annual blessing of the animals returned to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine Sunday afternoon.

The date coincided with the feast of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

For the first time since the pandemic, the service was held inside the cathedral with an outdoor fair with pet blessings and other activities.

There was no procession of animals this year but the community was allowed to bring their pets to the service.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube