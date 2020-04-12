PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn -- A blind man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn escaped unharmed after ducking away from a train rolling through the station.
The incident was reported Sunday at the 15th Street Prospect Park Station.
The victim tumbled onto the F and G train tracks but Transit Authority said he was able to roll under the edge of the platform before the train came.
Police said the man was removed unscathed.
Blind man falls onto subway tracks, escapes passing train in Brooklyn
