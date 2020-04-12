Blind man falls onto subway tracks, escapes oncoming train in Brooklyn

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn -- A blind man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn escaped unharmed after ducking away from a train as it rolled into the station.

The incident was reported Sunday at the 15th Street Prospect Park Station.

The victim tumbled onto the F and G train tracks but Transit Authority said he was able to roll under the edge of the platform before the train came.

An eyewitness says the train's conductor also deserves praise for quickly stopping the train as soon as she spotted the man.

The power to the tracks was shut off and the man was taken to the hospital.

He only suffered minor injuries.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News