accuweather

Socially distanced drive-in movie theater a welcome sign of normalcy during coronavirus pandemic

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- As Americans adjust their daily lives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, one socially distanced drive-in movie theater in Texas is a welcome sign of normalcy.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in Cinema outside Austin closed last month like many other businesses but has been allowed to re-open provided it complies with strict social distancing regulations. Tickets are limited, cars must be spaced out in the parking lot with their windows rolled up, and customers aren't allowed to get out of their vehicles at all.

"It's hope. It gives people a reminder that real life is continuing in some way and we will persevere," Josh Frank, the owner of the portable pop-up drive-in theater, told AccuWeather.

One couple at the drive-in said their anniversary cruise to Puerto Rico was canceled, so they decided to celebrate with a night at the drive-in instead.

"It brings me back to when I was younger because I haven't been to a drive-in in a long time," Jeff Turkov said. "You're out, but you're not out. It's still cool."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaccuweathermoviestexas newsbusinessmovie newscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News