Pets & Animals

NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home

By Mark Crudele, Eyewitness News

(NYPD Special Ops)

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD stumbled on a "sssssneaky visitor" in front of a Bronx home Friday morning, an eight-foot-long snake!

Detective Jose Otero made the collar of his career after responding to a 911 call of a snake in front of a Fteley Avenue home in the Soundview section.

The red tail boa constrictor was hanging off a light fixture when Detective Otero arrived at around 7:30 a.m.

Unrattled, Otero asked a nearby resident for a pillowcase, grabbed the snake off the light, and slid it safely into the pillowcase.

The snake was taken to Animal Care and Control.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssoundviewbronxnew york cityanimal rescuenypdsnake
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northeast states to reopen beaches Memorial Day weekend
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
New Jersey primary to be mainly vote-by-mail election
AccuWeather Alert: Hot, sticky and storms
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
NJ surpasses 10,000 deaths, but key indicators still dropping
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
Show More
Church hit hard by COVID-19 gives back with food pantry
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News