NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home

Detective Jose Otero made the collar of his career after responding to a 911 call of a snake in front of a Fteley Avenue home in the Soundview section.
The red tail boa constrictor was hanging off a light fixture when Detective Otero arrived at around 7:30 a.m.
Unrattled, Otero asked a nearby resident for a pillowcase, grabbed the snake off the light, and slid it safely into the pillowcase.
The snake was taken to Animal Care and Control.
#HappeningNow— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 15, 2020
A #Bronx resident left his house this morning to find this unexpected ssssssneaky visitor by his mailbox. #ESU was quick to respond and Detective Otero took control of the 8 foot python. The snake is being delivered to the #NYCACCC
Great job ESU Truck 3 pic.twitter.com/lNMW4TWCsD
