Boat collision kills woman, injures man in Suffolk County

MORICHES, Suffolk County -- A woman was killed in a boat collision in Suffolk County Sunday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. east of Moriches Inlet in Moriches.

A 50-foot boat with three people aboard hit a smaller boat that was carrying a married couple.

The husband jumped from the boat and his wife was thrown into the water.

The Coast Guard rescued her, but she did not survive.

Her husband was rescued by nearby boaters and only has minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and impounded both boats for safety checks.

