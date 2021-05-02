boat accident

Boat with 24 aboard capsizes in San Diego; 'Many patients' hospitalized

City of San Diego Fire-Rescue's account tweeted that a rescue effort is underway for a capsized boat. (@SDFD/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO -- A boat with 24 people on board capsized in San Diego, and "many patients" were sent to local hospitals, according to the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Lifeguards, firefighters and other emergency workers responded to the "multi medical casualty" incident at Cabrillo National Monument in the Point Loma area, SDFD's Twitter account tweeted at 11:45 a.m. local time.



No word on what caused the boat to overturn nor the severity of injuries.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoboatsrescueboat accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Coast Guard: Search for missing crew to be suspended
Coast Guard finds 1 dead from capsized vessel off Louisiana
Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers
Captain recounts 'miracle' rescue of man stranded 36 hours at sea
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
College student from Bronx missing from Buffalo State
NYC municipal workers fighting for option to remain remote
Man from NYC killed, 4 others injured in New Rochelle shooting
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
11 injured in restaurant deck collapse in Tennessee
Macy's Flower Show in bloom once again
Suspect wanted after 2 teens shot while walking in NYC
Show More
State TV: Iran reaches deals to release prisoners; US denies
5 victims in deadly Israel stampede were from Tri-State area
COVID Updates: Surge in global cases fueled by outbreak in India
Ready for a trip? Your travel questions answered
Hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby
More TOP STORIES News