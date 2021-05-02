Boat with 24 aboard capsizes in San Diego; 'Many patients' hospitalized

@SDLifeguards and SDFD firefighters at Cabrillo Monument on the overturned vessel incident. 24 persons were on board. Many patients transported to hospitals. @USCG Fed Fire & many other agencies assisting. pic.twitter.com/jGbfnaRbJh — SDFD (@SDFD) May 2, 2021

SAN DIEGO -- A boat with 24 people on board capsized in San Diego, and "many patients" were sent to local hospitals, according to the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue.Lifeguards, firefighters and other emergency workers responded to the "multi medical casualty" incident at Cabrillo National Monument in the Point Loma area, SDFD's Twitter account tweeted at 11:45 a.m. local time.No word on what caused the boat to overturn nor the severity of injuries.This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.