Boats collide off Long Island leaving 1 dead, multiple injured, sources say

Officials: Two boats collide in Freeport near Cow Meadow Park...sources say one person dead, another lost a limb, waiting for details from officials @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/BElGTDF7St — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) August 2, 2020

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- One person has died, and multiple people have been injured after two boats collided off Long Island, sources say.The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park in Freeport.According to the Coast Guard, one boat was traveling at a high rate of speed ad split the other boat in half.There were two people on one boat and four people on the other boat. The severity of the injuries are unknown.Jetskiiers who were coming back home approached the scene, and saw the victims in the water. They immediately rushed to help them."My friend helped the other lady to get the lady out of the water. She was missing one leg..the other guy, we pulled him out, he had a broken back,: said Geuris Duran.Freeport Police are investigating.----------