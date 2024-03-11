Sen. Menendez, wife due in court to face new obstruction charges in bribery case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday morning, Senator Bob Menendez, as well as his wife Nadine Menendez and two of their alleged co-conspirators, will be back in court to be arraigned on 12 new criminal charges.

This stems from a years-long bribery scheme involving the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Federal prosecutors say the New Jersey senator and his wife received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, including cash, gold bars, and a car, and now, officials allege Menendez obstructed the investigation by getting his attorney to falsely say the bribes were loans.

The new counts include further charges of conspiracy, as well as obstruction of justice, bribery and extortion.

Amidst all of this, Menendez has continually rejected calls by fellow Democrats to resign, and has a few weeks to commit to running for re-election, it's speculated he will not, but when asked by CNN he was not definitive.

After his arrest last fall, Menendez, 70, was forced to relinquish his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but said he would not resign from Congress.

Some fellow democrats are being more outspoken than others about his decision to run again or not.

Menendez and his wife and the two other defendants have pleaded not guilty. One New Jersey businessman charged in the case did plead guilty though and agreed to cooperate with investigators which doesn't bode well for the embattled senator.

The trail is set for May.

The son of Cuban immigrants, Menendez has held public office continuously since 1986, when he was elected mayor of Union City, New Jersey. In 2006, then-Gov. Jon Corzine appointed Menendez to the Senate seat he vacated when he became governor.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | All-women flight crew takes off from Newark Airport this Women's History Month

Lindsay Tuchman reports.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.