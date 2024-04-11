Senator Menendez, wife Nadine will have separate federal corruption trials, judge rules

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The federal case against Nadine Menendez will be severed from her husband's, Sen. Bob Menendez, a federal judge decided Thursday morning, citing the uncertain nature of the health.

The trial against Senator Menendez and his co-defendants will go forward on May 6, as planned.

The dual trial scenario was opposed by federal prosecutors, who argued in court Thursday that they did not want to have to try the federal corruption case twice.

But Senator Menendez's lawyers told Judge Sidney Stein that their client has a right to a speedy trial, and to preserve his ability to run for his seat.

The judge said he will wait to see if a July trial is possible for Nadine Menendez. Her lawyers said in court that they doubted she would be medically able to participate in a July trial, for medical reasons that are currently sealed.

Senator Menendez, his wife, and two businessmen have pleaded not guilty to charges that they participated in a bribery scheme in which prosecutors say cash and gold bars were given to the couple in return for favors that the senator would carry out.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

