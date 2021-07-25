Society

1960s civil rights activist Bob Moses has died: Official

By Rebecca Santana, Associated Press

This Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Bob Moses at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Robert Parris Moses, a civil rights activist who endured beatings and jail while leading Black voter registration drives in the American South during the 1960s and later helped improve minority education in math, has died. He was 86.

Moses worked to dismantle segregation as the Mississippi field director of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee during the civil rights movement and was central to the 1964 "Freedom Summer" in Mississippi.

Moses started his "second chapter in civil rights work" by founding in 1982 the Algebra Project thanks to a MacArthur Fellowship. The project included a curriculum Moses developed to help poor students succeed in math.

Ben Moynihan, the director of operations for the Algebra Project, said he had talked with Moses' wife, Dr. Janet Moses, and she said her husband had passed away Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida.
