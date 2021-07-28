Arts & Entertainment

Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Actor Bob Odenkirk is seen in an undated file photo.

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Bob Odenkirk was taken to a hospital after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico Tuesday, a source told Eyewitness News.

Odenkirk is in production of the sixth season of AMC's "Better Call Saul," and he and the cast were shooting for the show when the incident happened.

The 58-year-old actor's popularity skyrocketed while playing the corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman on the critically acclaimed series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off "Better Call Saul." His time on "Better Call Saul" has earned him multiple Emmy nominations.

He recently starred in the action film "Nobody" and has also appeared in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and Steven Spielberg's "The Post."

Further details about Odenkirk's condition were not immediately available.

