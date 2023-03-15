Bobby Caldwell, R&B crooner known for his 1978 hit 'What You Won't Do For Love,' dies at 71

Bobby Caldwell, the soulful R &B crooner known for his 1978 hit "What You Won't Do For Love," died after a long health battle, his wife confirmed. He was 71.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

"Bobby passed away here at home," Mary Caldwell wrote on the singer's verified Twitter account Wednesday morning. "I held him tight in my arms as he left us. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years."

She continued, saying the singer had been "floxed," and that "it took his health" for more than six years.

Floxing is a term to describe when a person's body sustains mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress after taking the antibiotic fluoroquinolone.

Caldwell's classic song has been recorded and sampled by hundreds of artists.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.