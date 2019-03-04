Bobcat snow removal machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people are hospitalized after a Bobcat snow removal machine plunged through a pedestrian overpass onto the roof of an oncoming truck in Passaic County.It happened at 11:03 a.m. Monday on Route 208 North just south of the Goffle Road exit in Hawthorne.Police say the Bobcat operator was clearing snow from a pedestrian footbridge when the machine fell through the flooring of the bridge onto the cab of the truck, which was in motion at the time.Video from NewsCopter7 showed heavy damage to the front of the truck, which is marked "Hawthorne Mechanical Contractors."Three people were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.All lanes of Route 208 North were shut down as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles.New Jersey State Police, the NJ Department of Transportation, the Passaic County Prosecutors Office and the Hawthorne Police Department are all involved in the investigation.