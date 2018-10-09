Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning

Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents again. (morganebeck/Instagram)

By
Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents again, just months after the tragic drowning of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline.

The couple welcomed a baby boy Friday.

Morgan took to Instagram over the summer to share the family's heartbreak.

She wrote, "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would ever experience pain like this."

The couple turned their pain into a personal mission to promote water safety. The two have spoken to several media outlets trying to educate families about pool drownings.

Bode and Morgan also have a 3-year-old son and two other children from previous relationships.
