Bodega owners meet with NYPD to discuss security options

The owners are asking for panic buttons that alert local precincts, as well as on premise gun permits and Tasers.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bodega owners met with NYPD officials Monday to discuss new safety options, and came away pleased with the result.

Among the things members of United Bodegas of America (UBA) asked for were panic buttons that would allow store owners to contact police immediately in the event of an crime and video cameras with direct, live links to nearby police stations.

They also asked for NYPD officials to notify bodega owners of gang-related activity in their neighborhoods, more frequent neighborhood patrols and basic training in how to handle situations that turn violent.

The NYPD agreed to help with all of these things, said UBA president Rahdames Rodriguez.

The officials were surprised to learn that the UBA was not asking for any financial assistance, only police expertise and cooperation in instituting the measures, Rodriguez added.

The NYPD refused to support two additional requests, on-premises gun permits and Tasers, saying they posed too much of a danger.

The bodega owners say their requests are part of an effort to prevent violent gang attacks, like the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

