Bodega owners meeting with NYPD to discuss security options

The owners are asking for panic buttons that alert local precincts, as well as on premise gun permits and Tasers.

Bodega owners will meet with the NYPD Monday to discuss new safety options.

The owners are asking for panic buttons that alert local precincts, as well as on premises gun permits and Tasers.

They're also asking for security training by officers and more police patrols.

The bodega owners say it's an effort to prevent violent gang attacks, like the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

