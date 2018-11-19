NEW YORK (WABC) --Bodega owners will meet with the NYPD Monday to discuss new safety options.
The owners are asking for panic buttons that alert local precincts, as well as on premises gun permits and Tasers.
They're also asking for security training by officers and more police patrols.
The bodega owners say it's an effort to prevent violent gang attacks, like the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube