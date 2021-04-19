Search for man in string of armed bodega robberies in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10523101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A UCSF doctor explains why there are people experiencing side effects after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

QUEENS (WABC) -- The search is on for a lone man who police say has held up four Queens businesses while wielding a box cutter.The NYPD released a surveillance video of the fourth holdup which took place early Friday morning on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona.The robber slashed a 45-year-old deli worker while taking $600 from the register.He's believed to be the same person who robbed three other delis between April 7th and the 12th.The employee in the latest robbery suffered injuries to his hands but refused medical attention. No one was injured in the previous robberies.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------