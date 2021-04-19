Search for man in string of armed bodega robberies in Queens

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the fourth holdup which took place early Friday morning on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona.
The robber slashed a 45-year-old deli worker while taking $600 from the register.
He's believed to be the same person who robbed three other delis between April 7th and the 12th.
The employee in the latest robbery suffered injuries to his hands but refused medical attention. No one was injured in the previous robberies.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
