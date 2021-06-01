4 shot as gunfire erupts outside bodega in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after four men were shot on a street corner in Brooklyn on Monday night.

The gunfire erupted just before 8 p.m. at the corner of Hancock Street and Knickerbocker Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute that started outside a bodega.



A 25-year-old man was shot in the back, a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 38-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Three of the victims got to the hospital on their own and they are said to be stable.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

